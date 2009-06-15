Visa-free travel for the Western Balkans – a win-win situation

At times the Balkans can deliver a positive surprise.
Over the past year, five countries in the region have carried out fundamental reforms that will help to protect them and the EU against organised crime and irregular migration. They have introduced biometric passports, modernised their border crossing points, built reception centres for asylum seekers, established closer cooperation with Europol, Eurojust, Frontex and Interpol, and strengthened the fight against corruption and organ...
