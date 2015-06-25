Ad
Tsipras: 'History full of disagreements, negotiations, and compromises' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greek talks postponed to Saturday

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers will meet for the fifth time in 10 days on Saturday (27 June) after the latest talks aimed at sealing a Greek debt deal were hastily aborted on Thursday.

It was the second false start in as many days, despite a morning of feverish negotiations between Greece and its creditors in the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters.

“The institutions informed us that on a number of issues there is still a wide gap with the Greek authorities,” Dutch finance m...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

