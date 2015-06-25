Greek talks postponed to Saturday

Eurozone finance ministers will meet for the fifth time in 10 days on Saturday (27 June) after the latest talks aimed at sealing a Greek debt deal were hastily aborted on Thursday.

It was the second false start in as many days, despite a morning of feverish negotiations between Greece and its creditors in the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters.

“The institutions informed us that on a number of issues there is still a wide gap with the Greek authorities,” Dutch finance m...