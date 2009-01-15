Almost half of Slovenians against Croatia's EU entry

Nearly half of Slovenians would take part in a referendum on Croatia's EU membership and most would reject their neighbour's entry into the 27-national bloc, a new survey has shown.
The poll, published in Croatian weekly Globus on Wednesday (14 January), indicates that 48.2 percent of Slovenians would vote in a referendum on Croatia's EU membership, while 31.5 percent would not.
Some 47.5 percent of those asked would be against Croatia's EU entry, while 36.8 percent would support ...
