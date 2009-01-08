Slovenia may hold referendum on Croatia EU entry

Croatia's accession talks with the EU risk remaining blocked for some time, and its EU entry may eventually face a referendum in Slovenia, if the year-long border dispute between the two countries is not solved soon, Slovene foreign minister Samuel Zbogar has said.

"If the situation remains as it is now, it will be very complicated. A referendum is not a threat but a fact if the border issue is not solved," Mr Zbogar told Slovenian weekly Mag on Wednesday (7 January).

A referendum...