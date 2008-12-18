Ad
A coastal border dispute between Croatia and Slovenia threatens the former's EU accession talks (Photo: European Commission)

Slovenia to block Croatia EU accession talks

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Slovenia said on Wednesday (17 December) it would block further accession talks with EU candidate Croatia due to a long-running border dispute between the two countries.

Zagreb was hoping to open 10 new chapters of its accession negotiations package with the EU and close another five during an intergovernmental conference on Friday (19 December) in Brussels.

But speaking ahead of the meeting, Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor said his country had reservations, arguing that docu...

