London - a valued free trade-oriented EU member, says Germany (Photo: UK Parliament)

Germany makes case for British EU membership

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany has told the UK it is an important and needed member of the European Union, just days after London spelled out its deep ambivalence about its EU future.

"Britain is an important partner in the European Union," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a meeting of her centre-right CDU party on Monday (29 October), adding that she would travel to London next week to meet Prime Minister David Cameron.

She noted London's emphasis on free trade and the single market, with Berlin vi...

