euobserver
"Without engaging the citizens, this project will never succeed" (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Commissioner criticises Berlin's constitutional revival method

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, BERLIN,

EU communications commissioner Margot Wallström has voiced concern at plans by the German EU presidency to only involve governments in the revived talks on the bloc's constitution.

Berlin "has to invite and open up and say this is not something that will go on only behind closed doors…they might even get some good ideas from civil society groups or anyone with an interest [in the constitution]," the commissioner told EUobserver in Berlin after a communications conference on Friday (19 J...

euobserver

