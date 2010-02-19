Ad
Roma are frequently a target of the group (Photo: Planet Love)

Czech court bans far-right Workers Party

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

The Czech Republic's top court has banned a far-right political group, the first time a party has been banned in the country since its separation from Slovakia in 1993.

On Wednesday (17 February), the Supreme Administrative Court (NSS) outlawed the Workers' Party, finding that it deployed racist, xenophobic, homophobic and anti-Semitic language and was a threat to Czech democracy.

The court agreed with the government, which originally filed the petition, noting its strong links to...

