North Cyprus election renews hopes of peace deal

Independent candidate Mustafa Akinci won a surprise victory to become president of Northern Cyprus on Sunday (26 April), beating incubent Dervis Eroglu in a result that could prove a breakthrough for peace talks on the divided island.

Akinci, a 67-year old former deputy prime minister and mayor of North Nicosia, won 60.5 percent of the votes.

The conservative Eroglu, who narrowly won the first round, only got 39.5 percent in the run-off.

One of Akinci’s main campaign themes...