Coelho re-elected as PM of Portugal

Pedro Passos Coelho will remain in power as prime minister of Portugal.
In Parliamentary elections held on Sunday (4 October), 38.6% of Portuguese voters chose to keep in office the centre-right PSD/CDS coalition that was elected in 2011, shortly after Portugal's creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – imposed a set of tough austerity measures.
With the 104 seats that he secured, Coelho fell short of the 116 seats...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.