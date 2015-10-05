Ad
Lisbon: Bloco de Esquerda clinched 19 seats (Photo: Raphael Chekroun)

Coelho re-elected as PM of Portugal

by Micael Pereira, Lisbon,

Pedro Passos Coelho will remain in power as prime minister of Portugal.

In Parliamentary elections held on Sunday (4 October), 38.6% of Portuguese voters chose to keep in office the centre-right PSD/CDS coalition that was elected in 2011, shortly after Portugal's creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – imposed a set of tough austerity measures.

With the 104 seats that he secured, Coelho fell short of the 116 seats...

