euobserver
'There is no need to put a whole community in a position of being accused of being a danger to the rest of society,' the Commission vice-president said. (Photo: Dave Collier)

Commission: Most Muslims not a threat to Europe

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission warned on Thursday (1 October) that the “age-old monster” of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are on the rise in Europe amid the refugee crisis and vowed to fight them, albeit with a limited legal arsenal.

Frans Timmermans, Commission Vice President responsible for rule of law, said that because of the influx of migrants, it is “no surprise” that there are fears of terrorism and fear of the new in European societies.

He added that it is the responsibility of the ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

