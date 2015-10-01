Major EU states report spike in anti-Semitic abuse

Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Europe, but lack of proper data and "gross under-reporting" make it hard to document the trend, an EU institute has said.
The findings come in a report by the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) in Vienna, published on Wednesday (30 September).
In France, the CNCDH, an official watchdog, recorded 851 incidents last year compared to 423 in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
