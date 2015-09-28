Dutch expected to vote on EU-Ukraine treaty

The Dutch electorate is expected to be given the chance to vote on an EU-Ukraine treaty in a referendum, in what would be the first citizen-enforced plebiscite in the country's history.

On Sunday (27 September) Dutch citizens group GeenPeil announced it had collected 451,663 signatures, easily overshooting the 300,000 signatures required by Monday.

However, a referendum will only be officially announced by the Dutch electoral council if it has verified the authenticity of enough ...