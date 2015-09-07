Europe’s values vacuum

On the same day that haunting images of a three-year-old boy washed ashore on a Turkish beach galloped across social media, and as thousands of desperate refugees squeezed on to trains in Budapest, the European Central Bank installed a sculpture called “gravity and growth” in front of its Frankfurt headquarters.

The artwork is one of three that will grace the ECB skyscraper, at a cost to taxpayers of €1.25 million.

According to Benoit Cœure, ECB executive board member and chair of...