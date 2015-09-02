EU to extend Russia blacklists

The EU is Wednesday (2 September) expected to extend sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian individuals and firms by six months.
Some 150 people and 37 firms will continue to have their assets frozen and be under a travel ban until March 2016, when sanctions will be reviewed again.
The measures, which the EU imposed in several stages starting April 2014, target individuals and firms associated with the Russian authorities and the pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine, who contributed...
