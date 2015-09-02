Ad
euobserver
Pro-Russian militia in Simferopol in March 2014

EU to extend Russia blacklists

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU is Wednesday (2 September) expected to extend sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian individuals and firms by six months.

Some 150 people and 37 firms will continue to have their assets frozen and be under a travel ban until March 2016, when sanctions will be reviewed again.

The measures, which the EU imposed in several stages starting April 2014, target individuals and firms associated with the Russian authorities and the pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine, who contributed...

Tags

euobserver

