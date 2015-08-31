EU ministers to hold emergency talks on migrants

EU interior and justice ministers will hold emergency talks on migration in Brussels on 14 September, following a special request by France, Germany, and the UK.
The Luxembourg EU presidency in a statement on Sunday (30 August) said the meeting will treat “return policy, international co-operation, and investigation and measures to prevent trafficking of migrants”.
With thousands of people, many from war-torn Syria, seeking refuge in the EU on a daily basis, the meeting is likely ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
