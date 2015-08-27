Danes stunned by €800mn tax fraud

Criminals have duped Denmark’s tax authority into incorrectly refunding €830 million in the past three years, by filling out an online form for tax refunds under double taxation agreements.

The fraud was alerted to police on Wednesday (26 August) and appears to be the country’s biggest tax scam ever, with little chance for the state to recover the money.

"I'm shocked like everybody else at how much money this is. Now the state prosecutor for serious economic and international crim...