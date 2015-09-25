Ad
It is now expected that the 2015 finch-trapping season will be suspended (Photo: Antoine Borg Micallef)

Malta taken to EU court over finch trapping

by Antoine Borg Micallef, Valletta,

The European Commission announced on Thursday (24 September) that it will be referring Malta to the European Court of Justice over the government's decision to allow finch trapping.

The case has been brought forward following the Maltese government's decision to allow the live capture of seven species of wild finches as from 2014.

The capture and possession of these seven species is prohibited under the EU Birds Directive. But Member States may apply for a derogation to allow bird...

