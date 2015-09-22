Eastern EU states want common stance on asylum

Ministers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland on Monday (21 September) said they want to reach "a common stance" with their counterparts on asylum.

The four oppose a binding quota system to distribute some 120,000 migrants from Italy, Greece, and Hungary across European member states.

But others like Germany are backing a compulsory system.

Ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September) in a second attempt to agree to the proposal, while on ...