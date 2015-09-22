Eastern EU states want common stance on asylum

Ministers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland on Monday (21 September) said they want to reach "a common stance" with their counterparts on asylum.
The four oppose a binding quota system to distribute some 120,000 migrants from Italy, Greece, and Hungary across European member states.
But others like Germany are backing a compulsory system.
Ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September) in a second attempt to agree to the proposal, while on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.