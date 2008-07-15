Berlusconi in bid to boost Italian in EU

Italy's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has urged his ministers to boycott EU meetings where no documentation is provided in Italian in a bid to promote the language of Dante.

They should walk out of those meetings where they are forced to speak a language other than their own, Mr Berlusconi wrote in a letter to his colleagues, the Guardian reports.

It is essential that the EU also guarantees "the dignity" of those languages which are less spoken in the Union, the prime ministe...