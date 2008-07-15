Berlusconi in bid to boost Italian in EU

Italy's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has urged his ministers to boycott EU meetings where no documentation is provided in Italian in a bid to promote the language of Dante.
They should walk out of those meetings where they are forced to speak a language other than their own, Mr Berlusconi wrote in a letter to his colleagues, the Guardian reports.
It is essential that the EU also guarantees "the dignity" of those languages which are less spoken in the Union, the prime ministe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here