Spain calls for early elections as market confidence erodes

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Rodriguez Zapatero on Friday (29 July) called for early elections in November, after months of "indignant" citizens' protests against austerity measures and amid market worries that the country may be heading towards a Greek-style bailout.

"The decision to announce the elections calendar today is to project political and economic certainty for the next few months: about what is needed to do, what we're going to do and about the date of elections," Zapatero sa...