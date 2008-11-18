Ad
Greece intends to participate in the judicial process "in a self-confident and determined manner.” (Photo: Athens 2004)

Athens and Skopje in UN court over name dispute

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Athens on Tuesday (18 November) strongly criticised Skopje's decision to file a complaint against Greece with the International Court of Justice (IJC), and accused it of hindering the process of finding a solution to the "name issue" that has been poisoning relations for 17 years.

On Monday, EU membership candidate Macedonia started legal proceedings against Greece at the ICJ, accusing the country of not complying with its international obligations at a NATO summit held in Bucharest ear...

