euobserver
The German Constitutional Court for the first time in its history referred a verdict to the EU top court (Photo: Al Fed)

ECB overstepped its mandate, German top court says

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court on Friday (7 February) for the first time in its history referred a case to the EU's top judges - with the final ruling key to the future stability of the eurozone.

The case concerns the European Central Bank's (ECB's) controversial bond-buying proposal, a not-yet activated scheme announced in September 2012, which is largely considered to be the main reason why the euro-crisis has stabilised.

The German court said that the bank overstepped ...

The German Constitutional Court for the first time in its history referred a verdict to the EU top court (Photo: Al Fed)

euobserver

