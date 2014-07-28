Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is a member of the centre-right EPP pan-European political family (Photo: European People's Party)

Orban wants to build 'illiberal state'

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Hungary leader Viktor Orban has said he wants to build an illiberal state based on national foundations, citing Russia and China as examples.

Speaking at a retreat of ethnic Hungarian leaders in Baile Tusnad, Romania, on Saturday (26 July) the right wing leader said that the 2008 financial crisis triggered changes as significant as the two world wars and as those in 1990, the year of transition in Eastern and Central Europe.

The experience of the financial crisis showed that “libe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Hungarian PM to EU: 'We won't be a colony'
Hungary's Orban wins another term, Jobbik support jumps
Hungarian media in mass protest against new tax rules
Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is a member of the centre-right EPP pan-European political family (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections