euobserver
'All aboard!' Deripaska's yacht, the Queen K, sailing past Venice. Mandelson was a guest in 2008 (Photo: Daisuke Ido)

Oligarch yachts become no-go area for EU comissioners

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has barred top officials from taking holidays on oligarchs' yachts and dictators' jets in a new code of conduct. But MEPs, who want more say on the rules, point to shortfalls and loopholes.

The commission unveiled the code on Thursday (10 February) at a meeting with EU parliament chiefs in Brussels, the same week that the French foreign minister and prime minister were caught with egg on their face for accepting luxury trips from Tunisian hardman Zine El Abidine...

