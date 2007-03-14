Ad
Mr Steinmeier wants to underscore the social dimension of the EU (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlin to stress EU 'social' side in birthday text

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 March) received some more specifics on the text of the EU's 50th anniversary declaration when talking to German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who revealed that Berlin wants to stress the EU's "social dimension."

Less than two weeks to go before EU leaders will sign the birthday declaration at a meeting in Berlin on 25 March, MEPs like the rest of Europe have been left in the dark by the German EU presidency on what exactly...

