euobserver
Polls close at 6pm CET - first exit polls will be released soon afterwards (Photo: YoungJ523)

International spotlight on Greek elections

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Europe is in wait-and-see mode as Greeks head to the ballot boxes for a vote that is set to determine the future of their country in the eurozone.

At stake on Sunday (17 June) is whether Greeks believe they will have to carry on enduring austerity measures in return for EU-IMF cash or whether there is a chance to fundamentally rewrite the rules.

Parties espousing either side of the argument were almost neck-and-neck when official polls stopped at the beginning of June.

The ...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

