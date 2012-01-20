Ad
Diana Wallis successor could be her husband according to UK election rules

Husband to take over after MEP steps down

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

British Liberal MEP Diana Wallis’ decision to resign from the European Parliament following her failed bid to win the presidential seat as an independent candidate could see her seat taken over by her husband.

"The next official candidate elected on the list in 2009 to replace Mrs Wallis is indeed her husband," Neil Corlett, who heads the press office in the Liberal party, told this website by email.

Her husband, Steward Arnold, who is also her accredited assistant and press offic...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



