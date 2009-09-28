Ad
euobserver
Jerzy Buzek is a former Polish prime minister and activist in the Solidarity movement, credited with helping end Russian rule in the "new" EU states (Photo: European Parliament)

New wave of MEPs more wary of Russia, EU parliament chief says

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament from central and eastern Europe have brought a different perspective on Russia and energy security to Brussels, the president of the EU legislature, Jerzy Buzek, said in an interview with this website.

"We are very much interested and sometimes worried about the EU's relations with Russia," he said. "It's a very sensitive issue to some countries, especially the Baltic states, which were inside the Soviet Union. We need Russia, of course, but I think Ru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Jerzy Buzek is a former Polish prime minister and activist in the Solidarity movement, credited with helping end Russian rule in the "new" EU states (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections