New wave of MEPs more wary of Russia, EU parliament chief says

Members of the European Parliament from central and eastern Europe have brought a different perspective on Russia and energy security to Brussels, the president of the EU legislature, Jerzy Buzek, said in an interview with this website.

"We are very much interested and sometimes worried about the EU's relations with Russia," he said. "It's a very sensitive issue to some countries, especially the Baltic states, which were inside the Soviet Union. We need Russia, of course, but I think Ru...