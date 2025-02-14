Ad
euobserver
The accused former MEP Mónica Silvana González had her daily allowances docked in January 2023 (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament accused of 'obstructing justice' after losing harassment case

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen,

The European Parliament has said it is unable to comment after losing another harassment case at the Luxembourg-based European court.

The latest verdict,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Gender inequality in EU a 'continuous epidemic', finds new research
EU equality chief Lahbib warns of ‘pushback against women's rights’
New MEPs: the bad, the worrying, and intriguing
The accused former MEP Mónica Silvana González had her daily allowances docked in January 2023 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections