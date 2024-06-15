Ad
New MEPs: the bad, the worrying, and intriguing

EU Elections
by EUOBSERVER, Brussels,

After the European elections, the spotlight has shifted to the formation of political groups, driven by the successes of national conservatives and the far-right. While old-timers like Mick Wallace pack up their offices, newly elected anti-establishment people and some unusual newcomers are gearing up to arrive in Brussels. EUobserver has collected some of the more remarkable - and sometimes concerning - characters that will enter t...

EU Elections

