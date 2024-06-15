New MEPs: the bad, the worrying, and intriguing

After the European elections, the spotlight has shifted to the formation of political groups, driven by the successes of national conservatives and the far-right. While old-timers like Mick Wallace pack up their offices, newly elected anti-establishment people and some unusual newcomers are gearing up to arrive in Brussels. EUobserver has collected some of the more remarkable - and sometimes concerning - characters that will enter t...
