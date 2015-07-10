The EU parliament's big, fat Greek moment

The European Parliament came into its own this week, hosting a passionate debate on the biggest crisis the EU has faced since it was founded.

For long, the parliament has battled with the chip on its shoulder, priding itself as the most democratic of the EU institutions, but undermined by low voter turnout and a sense that the real heart-of-the-matter debates happen in national parliaments.

They still do in some way.

After all, the European Parliament has no say on the Gree...