Ad
euobserver
The directors and screenwriters association said parts of the report "are a mix of so many compromises as to be meaningless" (Photo: EUobserver)

EP adopts 'watered down' copyright report

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

MEPs Thursday (9 July) adopted a keenly-awaited text on what kind of proposals they would like to see in the European Commission’s forthcoming copyright reform - but it has been roundly criticised by all sides.

The non-binding report, adopted in Strasbourg with 445 in favour, 65 against and 32 abstentions, was subject to hundreds of amendments, with the resulting compromise failing to satisfy anyone.

“There are two ways of to look at this copyright evaluation report. On the one ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Copyright: Anatomy of a controversial report
Freedom to take photos divides MEPs
German Pirate MEP kicks off EU copyright debate
The directors and screenwriters association said parts of the report "are a mix of so many compromises as to be meaningless" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections