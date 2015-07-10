EP adopts 'watered down' copyright report

MEPs Thursday (9 July) adopted a keenly-awaited text on what kind of proposals they would like to see in the European Commission’s forthcoming copyright reform - but it has been roundly criticised by all sides.

The non-binding report, adopted in Strasbourg with 445 in favour, 65 against and 32 abstentions, was subject to hundreds of amendments, with the resulting compromise failing to satisfy anyone.

“There are two ways of to look at this copyright evaluation report. On the one ha...