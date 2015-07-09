Ad
Tusk has been more vocal on Greece lately (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tusk urges creditors to mellow on Greek debt

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Councilp president Donald Tusk has said Greece's creditors should consider debt sustainability if Athens tables realistic reform proposals, something it is meant to do by midnight today.

"The realistic proposal from Greece will have to be matched by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability from the creditors. Only then will we have a win-win situation”, Tusk said on Thursday (9 July), after speaking with Greek leader Alexis Tsipras by phone earlier in the day.

European Commission takes hard line on Greece
