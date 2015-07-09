Russia plays politics with Balkan genocide

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution on Srebrenica, as EU powers repeat their promise on Balkan enlargement.

The UK-Dutch resolution, condemning the 1995 “genocide” and calling for “reconciliation”, failed to pass in New York on Wednesday (8 July) when Russia, a UN Security Council (UNSC) veto-holder, said No.

Ten UNSC members voted in favour. Angola, China, Nigeria, and Venezuela abstained.

Russia's UN envoy, Vitaly Churkin, justified the No vote by saying it would “reopen o...