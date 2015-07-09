Ad
euobserver
Merkel: 'The idea that we wouldn't want Albania in the EU because Muslims live here ... is completely wrong' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Russia plays politics with Balkan genocide

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution on Srebrenica, as EU powers repeat their promise on Balkan enlargement.

The UK-Dutch resolution, condemning the 1995 “genocide” and calling for “reconciliation”, failed to pass in New York on Wednesday (8 July) when Russia, a UN Security Council (UNSC) veto-holder, said No.

Ten UNSC members voted in favour. Angola, China, Nigeria, and Venezuela abstained.

Russia's UN envoy, Vitaly Churkin, justified the No vote by saying it would “reopen o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Thaci dispute highlights bad will in Serbia relations
EU to implement Bosnia association pact
Srebrenica revisited
Merkel: 'The idea that we wouldn't want Albania in the EU because Muslims live here ... is completely wrong' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections