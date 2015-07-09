Russia plays politics with Balkan genocide

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution on Srebrenica, as EU powers repeat their promise on Balkan enlargement.
The UK-Dutch resolution, condemning the 1995 “genocide” and calling for “reconciliation”, failed to pass in New York on Wednesday (8 July) when Russia, a UN Security Council (UNSC) veto-holder, said No.
Ten UNSC members voted in favour. Angola, China, Nigeria, and Venezuela abstained.
Russia's UN envoy, Vitaly Churkin, justified the No vote by saying it would “reopen o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.