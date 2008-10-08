Portugal becomes 22nd EU state to recognise Kosovo

Portugal on Tuesday (7 October) afternoon announced its official recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, becoming the 22nd EU country to make the move.
"It is in the interests of the Portuguese state to proceed today to the formal recognition of Kosovo," the country's foreign minister Luis Amado told the national assembly's foreign affairs committee, AFP reports.
"We are convinced that the independence of Kosovo has become irreversible," he added.
An autonomous Serbia...
