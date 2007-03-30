Ad
Changing Istanbul: Turkey hopes Europe's enlargement blues are just a temporary affair (Photo: European Commission)

Turkey targets 2013 for EU legal compliance

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Turkey resumed EU accession talks on Thursday (29 March) with the German presidency aiming to open three more negotiating chapters with Ankara by late June.

The enterprise and industry chapter became the second out of 35 areas covered by EU legislation that the candidate country has opened as part of its membership talks, kicked off in October 2005.

The move comes after the EU partially suspended the negotiations last December, freezing the formal progress on eight chapters direct...

EU Political
EU Political
