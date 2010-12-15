Turkey allies speak out after EU accession talks stall

Britain and a handful of other allies showed support for Turkey on Tuesday (14 December) as the Belgian EU presidency marked a low point in the accession process by failing to open any new negotiating chapters before the end of its six-month tenure.

"We need to be bold, we need to be true to the vision which inspired the enlargement process," Britain's Europe minister David Lidington said on the margins of talks on the enlargement process with his 26 EU counterparts in Brussels. Italy's...