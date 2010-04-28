Ex-industry-commissioner takes job with RBS

Former European industry commissioner Guenter Verhuegen has taken a job with the UK's Royal Bank of Scotland.

The bank announced on Wednesday that the former EU official would be joining the firm as "senior advisor and vice chairman of Global Banking and Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)."

In his first term as a member of the commission from 1999 to 2004, the German Social Democrat was in charge of EU enlargement then from 2004 to 2010, as a vice-president of the EU...