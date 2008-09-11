Ad
Irish voters felt they did not know enough about the Lisbon Treaty to give it their approval (Photo: EUobserver)

Lack of information was top reason for Lisbon No vote

by Leigh Phillips,

Irish government research into why voters rejected the Lisbon Treaty in a June referendum has revealed that the biggest reason for voting No was citizens simply did not have enough information about the 400-page document.

A combination of a survey of voters and focus groups revealed that 42 percent of people said they had voted No due to a lack of information or understanding.

Neutrality and taxation issues also played key roles in people's thinking.

A third of voters in ne...

