Wanted: Dutch backyards to build wind turbines

Cyclists following the 59-kilometre-long canal between Amsterdam and the Rhine river can stop for a midway break near Houten, where Hanny van Doorn runs a small cafe offering coffee and icecream.

The cafe is called Rustpunt, or "resting point", but the name has been put in question since two wind turbines were built a half kilometre from Van Doorn's house.

“This used to be the quietest point in the area. Now, it's like there is constantly an airplane starting, but it doesn't want...