Ad
euobserver
The wind turbines in Houten were built less than 500 metres from houses (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Feature

Wanted: Dutch backyards to build wind turbines

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Houten, the Netherlands,
The wind turbines in Houten were built less than 500 metres from houses (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Cyclists following the 59-kilometre-long canal between Amsterdam and the Rhine river can stop for a midway break near Houten, where Hanny van Doorn runs a small cafe offering coffee and icecream.

The cafe is called Rustpunt, or "resting point", but the name has been put in question since two wind turbines were built a half kilometre from Van Doorn's house.

“This used to be the quietest point in the area. Now, it's like there is constantly an airplane starting, but it doesn't want...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyFeature

Related articles

Energy savings label under fire in the Netherlands
Landmark ruling says Dutch government must do more on climate
Dutch goals for renewable energy criticised as unrealistic
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections