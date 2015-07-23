Wanted: Dutch backyards to build wind turbines

Cyclists following the 59-kilometre-long canal between Amsterdam and the Rhine river can stop for a midway break near Houten, where Hanny van Doorn runs a small cafe offering coffee and icecream.
The cafe is called Rustpunt, or "resting point", but the name has been put in question since two wind turbines were built a half kilometre from Van Doorn's house.
“This used to be the quietest point in the area. Now, it's like there is constantly an airplane starting, but it doesn't want...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here