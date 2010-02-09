Barroso urges new wave of optimism in Europe

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday (9 February) celebrated EU enlargement and the single currency as the bloc's main achievements in the face of crisis-related gloom in Europe.

Speaking to reporters in Strasbourg following the EU parliament's endorsement of his new team of 26 commissioners, the Portuguese politician attacked the "intellectual glamour" of "euro-pessimism" in the bloc.

"I think that's one of the most damaging things we have in Europe: Europ...