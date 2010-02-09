Ad
" I believe Europe is a force for good, for our citizens and for the world," said Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso urges new wave of optimism in Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday (9 February) celebrated EU enlargement and the single currency as the bloc's main achievements in the face of crisis-related gloom in Europe.

Speaking to reporters in Strasbourg following the EU parliament's endorsement of his new team of 26 commissioners, the Portuguese politician attacked the "intellectual glamour" of "euro-pessimism" in the bloc.

"I think that's one of the most damaging things we have in Europe: Europ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

