Report: Italy to be put under IMF surveillance

Reuters reports that Italy has agreed to be put under surveillance by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a plan to restore market trust in the eurozone's third-largest economy.

After late-night talks with G20 leaders in Cannes, Berlusconi agreed to have the IMF check up every three months the way pension and labour market reforms are implemented and privatisations are carried out, EU sources told the financial newswire.

"We need to make sure there is credibility with...