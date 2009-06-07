Sarkozy and Obama continue to disagree over Turkey

US president Barack Obama's visit to France on Saturday (6 June) to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy saw a convergence of opinion with his French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy on several international policy issues, except Turkey's EU aspirations.

Following a private talk on the margins of the ceremony, both politicians said they agreed on opening a dialogue with Iran, but were strongly critical of Tehran's refusal to suspend its nuclear programme. They a...