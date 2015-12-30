'Dictator' vindicated

"Immigration is a bad thing. We shouldn't view it as if it had any use because it only brings problems and peril to Europeans and so it must be stopped."

When Viktor Orban, Hungary's maverick prime minister, took the opportunity to demonise migrants in the wake of the attacks on Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris, few thought he had set the stage for the discourse on a refugee crisis just emerging in Europe.

In January, those comments raised eyebro...