Prodi favours two-speed EU if mini-treaty adopted

Italian leader Romano Prodi has said his country will not "sign up just to any compromise" on the revised EU constitution, adding that a minimalist solution - emerging as the most likely deal ahead of EU talks in June - should prompt member states which favour deeper integration to go ahead on their own.

"For us, the voice of citizens from the countries that ratified the treaty in 2004 has to be valued the same as those from countries that have not. And that's why Italy is not ready to ...