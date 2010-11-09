People with mental health issues blocked from voting across EU

People in comas obviously cannot vote, and those with the mental age of a 12-year-old probably should not either, but what about people with down syndrome? Or manic depressives? Or anorexics that are in a home? Should they be banned from the voting booth? A new report suggests that across Europe, that is precisely what is happening.

In contravention of international and European law, across Europe citizens with mental health issues are regularly denied the vote.

According to the ...