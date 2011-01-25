Ad
MEPs are worried about negative reaction from their tweets (Photo: respres)

MEPs have stopped blogging, are afraid of Twitter, love Facebook

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

However real or exaggerated reports of 'Twitter revolutions' and 'Facebook activism' in Tunisia, Moldova, Iran and the UK are, members of the European Parliament appear on the whole to be afraid of the micro-blogging utility yet in love with the social networking service.

While use of Twitter is slowly on the uptake amongst MEPs, it can hardly be said to be popular among them in the way that other online activities are, according to a survey of how MEPs are using new media released on ...

