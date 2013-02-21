Ad
The EU budget in 2011 was €126.5 billion (Photo: snorski)

Member states blamed for EU budget errors

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member state authorities are to blame for the mismanagement of the EU budget, say euro-deputies who scrutinise EU funding.

“Better spending starts at home,” said German Social-Democrat MEP Jens Geier on Wednesday (20 February) at a press event in Brussels on EU funding oversight.

Geier, who drafted the parliament’s position on the European Commission’s budget report for 2011, noted that the number of errors in the budget is on the rise.

In 2011 it was 3.9 percent, up from 3...

