Dublin and Brussels are finding it hard to take No for an answer (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland mulls autumn 2009 Lisbon revote

by Philippa Runner,

The Irish government is considering calling a second Lisbon treaty referendum in autumn 2009 after securing concessions on the number of commissioners, abortion, taxation and military neutrality, a major Irish daily reports.

Under the plan, the re-vote in September or October next year would come after the June 2009 European Parliament elections, meaning the total number of MEPs would go down from 785 to 736, instead of 751 as envisaged by Lisbon.

The mandate of the current Europe...

